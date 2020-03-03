Event: The Clauson Family Music Show
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults and $13 for students in advance, $25 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815, or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Online: clausonfamilymusicshows.com
Tidbits
- The Clauson Family Music Show features a variety of music including 1950s and 1960s rock ’n’ roll, country, jazz, blues, swing, bluegrass, ragtime and gospel.
- The Clauson Family is from Coloma, Wis., where the group entertains regularly at Clauson’s Barn Theatre, as well as throughout the region.
- Cody Clauson headlines the show and is featured on vocals, guitar and tenor banjo. He began playing the tenor banjo when he was 3. He grew up learning music from his father, Brent. He studied music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In addition to performing with the Clauson Family Music Show, he also headlines the Cody Clauson Trio.
- Sister, Brittney Clauson, is featured in the show with double bass and vocals. She is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and music. During her time there, Brittney studied classical and jazz bass. Upon college graduation, Brittney took over management of the Clauson Family Music Show and also travels with the Cody Clauson Trio.
- Brent Clauson, a multi-instrumentalist, grew up learning music from his grandfather and continued to study with different teachers throughout his career. He serves as the musical director for the show, in addition to traveling with the Cody Clauson Trio.
- The remaining members of the cast are what the Clauson’s call their “musical family” and are comprised of musicians from throughout Wisconsin. The show also features youth performers who are the top music students of Brent Clauson.