Hardcover Fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books
8. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
9. No One Is Talking About This, Patricia Lockwood, Riverhead Books
10. My Year Abroad, Chang-rae Lee, Riverhead Books
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
14. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
15. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, Bill Gates, Knopf
4. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee, One World
5. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
7. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
8. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
11. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
12. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
13. Between Two Kingdoms, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
14. Under a White Sky, Elizabeth Kolbert, Crown
15. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson, Harper
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
5. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
6. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
10. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
12. A Children’s Bible, Lydia Millet, Norton
13. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
14. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
15. Firefly Lane, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor Books
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. The Body Is Not an Apology, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
6. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
7. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
8. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
9. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
12. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
13. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
15. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
Mass Market
1. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
2. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Bridgerton: On the Way to the Wedding, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
9. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
10. Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
4. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
5. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
6. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
10. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
11. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. From the Desk of Zoe Washington, Janae Marks, Katherine Tegen Books
15. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
12. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold, Viking Books for Young Readers
14. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, Penguin
Children’s Illustrated
1. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
2. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
10. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Champ and Major: First Dogs, Joy McCullough, Sheyda Abvabi Best (Illus.), Dial Books
14. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, S&S
15. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers