A new leader has taken the reigns of a nonprofit community music school with the longtime goal of making lessons and musical involvement accessible for all.
Luke Tyler was appointed as executive director of the Northeast Iowa School of Music on May 16. It was a position previously held for more than three years by longtime local music educator David Resnick, who retired earlier in May. Preceding him was founder Tracey Rush, who opted to scale back her leadership role in 2018.
Tyler previously was an assistant professor of music at Loras College for seven years, where he taught piano, music theory and world music, among other courses, in addition to accompanying the college’s ensembles.
A solo and collaborative pianist with international credits, he began playing piano at age 3. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Hanover (Ind.) College and went on to earn his Master’s of music in piano performance from Miami University on Oxford, Ohio, and his Doctorate of arts in piano performance from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.
From there, Tyler gained experience as a vocal coach, accompanist and adjunct instructor of music theory and music appreciation at Taylor University in Upland, Ind., as well as working extensively as a church musician.
He comes to the role shy of nonprofit experience but eager to expand the school’s footprint. He credited NISOM’s focus on accessibility with piquing his interest in the opportunity.
“I was immediately drawn to its mission of making music something that is accessible to all,” Tyler said. “Coming from my college vocation, I always liked to encourage my students to think about how they fit in the world, about how they could make it a better place. I see NISOM as an organization that has the ability to have that kind of an impact within the community.
“NISOM is not as visible in the community as it should be for what it offers. I have had conversations with many different people who aren’t aware of what it is or where it is. So, I think there is still room to grow. And I think NISOM has a place in this community beside organizations like the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and our great colleges and seminaries.”
Since its inception in 2001, NISOM has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for lessons in piano, voice, guitar, composition and band and orchestral instruments. It caters to all ages and ability levels, from preschoolers — with events like the free Lollipops & Music for Our Preschoolers concert series and early childhood music classes — to seniors.
It also has been home to ensembles, including the Dubuque Community String Orchestra, the New Horizons Band, Heartland Harmony and JazzQ.
Notably under Resnick’s leadership, the school saw enrollment increase and boosted salaries for its music teachers from $24 to $30 per hour. Additionally, it added two grand pianos and a concert organ, established a five-keyboard piano lab, expanded its teaching space with a whisper room, installed acoustic treatment in each studio, upgraded the office management system, refined its website, updated its graphics and logos, and increased the school’s overall financial stability by doubling its endowment.
Resnick also was quick to pivot to virtual lesson capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, something Tyler said the school will continue to offer as an alternative option to in-person lessons under his leadership.
“I think in order to remain accessible, you have to offer something like that,” he said. “David left this place in fantastic shape financially and with a healthy number of students and quality instructors. And, of course, Tracey built a fantastic organization that has been very mission-driven.”
Tyler, who also will join the roster of teachers at NISOM in piano, said the school accommodated approximately 6,300 lessons in the past year, and he hopes to continue that momentum. He also strives to make diversity, equity and inclusion a greater area of focus.
“We need to educate from the standpoint that music doesn’t just mean European composers from the 1600s,” Tyler said. “It needs to represent everybody’s identity. That has an impact not only on attracting students but also on retention.”
Tyler also hopes to continue building connections between NISOM and other area organizations.
Though originally hailing from Indiana, Tyler has established roots during his time in the community. Both of his parents reside in Dubuque. His father also is a pianist and tunes pianos locally. His mother is a nurse in UnityPoint Finley Hospital-Dubuque’s intensive care unit.
Tyler’s wife, Lizz, is the finance director for Deidre DeJear, who is campaigning for governor of Iowa. His in-laws also recently retired to the area.
“We love Dubuque, the food, the culture, the entertainment and are excited for this new opportunity,” Tyler said of his role. “The more people we can make aware of NISOM, the more we can continue building that mission of accessibility.”
