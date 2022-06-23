A wooden chess set.
A sphere crafted from titanium, bronze and 24-karat gold leaf.
A rose in full bloom that invites viewers to swirl amid the cosmos.
It’s a marriage of the elements and a collection that brings together the innovative work of an assortment of artists from across the Midwest for the Dubuque Museum of Art’s annual Craft Invitational.
To celebrate the exhibition’s opening, the museum will host a Summer Artists Garden Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, just outside its doors in Washington Square.
Patrons can toast the exhibit with craft beer and wine, and enjoy desserts and artist demonstrations inspired by the Craft Invitational.
The event now is in its third year and was inspired by a Dubuque Museum of Art Biennial exhibition which also focused on handmade work.
“We feature craft artists from across the region who reflect their expertise in ceramic, metal, glass, paper, wood, textile and mixed media,” said Stacy Peterson, curator and registrar of the museum. “It’s an eclectic mix of artists and craft work, and it’s work that has grown in popularity and has a strong history in our community and our region.”
Twenty-six creators highly skilled in the art of “making” from an array of materials were selected.
For artists like Jill King, of Evanston, Ill., it will mark the first time her work has displayed in Dubuque, though she has had her creations featured across her native Chicagoland, as well as a recent commission in South Carolina.
Her piece, “Cosmic Rose,” created in 2020, is crafted from welded steel, patina, sewn stained muslin and mixed fabrics coated with acrylic medium.
“There is a lot of dimension to it — almost like you’re looking at a swirling galaxy or nebula,” King said in a phone interview. “When I was creating it, I thought a lot about how we were connected to everything in the cosmos. There also is a lot of layering to the piece, so the viewer is able to dive deeply into it.”
King’s fascination with integrating visions of the universe in her work — and creating in general — came as early as 5 years old.
“I was in an art class in kindergarten, creating a clay piece, and the art teacher told me I couldn’t use more than one color,” King said. “Well, I couldn’t handle that. It came out fabulously and was put in the display case at school. I came home and told my mom, ‘I’m an artist.’ And so, it’s really an honor to have my work today displayed next to all of these other artists who are using materials in new and innovative ways, and thinking outside the box in a way that shows craft work as incredibly interesting.”
Shayna Leib, of Madison, Wis., is another artist whose work — a collection of glass and ceramic dessert creations — will be displayed.
While delicious to the eye, it’s also a deeply personal work for the artist who has suffered from an assortment of food allergies throughout her life.
“When what I could eat was hovering around 12 foods, I started watching ‘The Great British Bake Off,’” Leib said in a phone interview. “One would think, ‘Why would you do that to yourself? You can’t watch a cooking show.’ But there was something very calming about it for me. The more I looked at what they were creating, the more I realized that these were beautiful works of art. I thought, ‘I bet I could make something like that.’”
Known primarily for her work in wind, water and landscape-inspired pieces, Leib began mentally deconstructing the foods and recreating them through the mediums of ceramic and glass.
The result is a body of work that also has promoted a shift in Leib’s perspective of food. In three years, the collection includes more than 200 unique dessert pieces.
“It made me look at food as something I could analyze and deconstruct with my brain, rather than with my stomach,” Leib said. “It has been a kind of cognitive therapy. It also applies every piece of equipment in my studio to create, so it integrates all of the tools and techniques I use as a craft artist.”
While believed by some onlookers to be a subset of more traditional art forms, Leib said contemporary craft artists like herself continue to push their way into such gallery spaces.
“Craft artists are frequently put in boxes as glass blowers or wood workers,” she said. “They say that our work belongs in specialized museums, like glass museums. It’s frustrating. A good show of craftsmanship should be thought of as a high art. And shows like this are very important to demonstrate the incredible work craft artists are creating.”
Peterson also asserts the work behind such pieces exhibited in the Craft Invitation have long earned their place in gallery spaces.
“Many of these artists are pushing the mediums of their artforms into areas that are unusual,” she said. “It invites a new way to see something that’s not only beautiful but in-depth and innovative.”
