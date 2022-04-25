If your birthday is today: Show compassion and understanding for others. Your efforts will make a difference. Participation will open doors to new opportunities. Put your energy into what counts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Participation will encourage you to explore options that haven't been available. Step into the future with optimism and courage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Counting on others will lead to disappointment and anger. Avoid competitions with people who don't play fair. Practice honesty.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Diversity and spontaneity will attract attention and support. A joint venture looks promising. Greater opportunity is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll be tempted to follow someone's lead, but first consider the ramifications. A disciplined attitude will help you minimize loss.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll receive information that can change how you live. Discuss your intentions, and you'll come up with an acceptable plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let others' actions slow you down. Pay attention to living expenses and time-sensitive payments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll understand what others want if you step back and look at the big picture. Personal gain is apparent. You can solve problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll face opposition if you are stubborn. Work behind closed doors so you can complete your tasks without interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rethink your long-term plan. Bring about a change at home that will improve your relationships with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Plod along until you get the results you want. Put your heart and soul into something meaningful, and you'll gain a new perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't show your emotions when dealing with colleagues or competitors. Know what others expect of you and stay ahead of any deadlines you face. Refuse to let sensitive issues throw you off guard.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Tidy up loose ends. Don't give anyone a chance to disrupt your plans. Maintain focus and keep your goals simple. Don't put your money or health at risk. Patience will pave the way to success.