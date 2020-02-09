The Dubuque Master Gardeners, in partnership with the Westminster Presbyterian Church, will host an educational, outdoor, hands-on landscape pruning event from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church, 2155 University Ave.
Participants will learn how different pruning concepts relate to different landscape plants. Participants are required to bring pruning tools and leather gloves. The cost will be $10 per participant. Event fees cover refreshments. A snow date of Saturday, March 7, is planned.
Pre-registration is required to receive event notifications and can be done by calling 563-583-6496.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/tde7onx.