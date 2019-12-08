HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
6. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
9. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
10. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
13. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG
14. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci, Grand Central
15. Under Occupation, Alan Furst, Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
5. Me, Elton John, Holt
6. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
9. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
10. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
11. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
12. The Yellow House: A Memoir, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
13. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
14. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
15. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
9. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
11. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
12. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
14. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
15. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
6. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
7. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor
8. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
10. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
11. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
12. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
13. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie, Back Bay
14. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
15. Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump, Neal Katyal, Sam Koppelman, Mariner
MASS MARKET
1. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
5. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
6. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
7. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
8. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
9. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger, Sentinel
10. You Don’t Own Me, Mary Higgins Clark, Alafair Burke, Pocket
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books
6. The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
7. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers, Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers (Illus.), Quirk Books
9. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs, America’s Test Kitchen Kids, Sourcebooks Explore
13. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books
14. The Midwinter Witch, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
4. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
6. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
12. Blood Heir, Amelie Wen Zhao, Delacorte Press
13. Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray
14. The Iliad, Gareth Hinds, Candlewick
15. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House
4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
7. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick
9. I Spy Christmas: A Book of Picture Riddles, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick (Illus.), Cartwheel Books
10. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
12. The Snowy Nap, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Sisters First, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Ramona Kaulitzki (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Pete the Cat Saves Christmas, Eric Litwin, James Dean (Illus.), Harper
15. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Arc of a Scythe (hardcover and paperback), Neal Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers