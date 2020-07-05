If your birthday is today: Step up and do your thing this year. Be bold and take aggressive action. It’s time to stick up for yourself and your wants. Anger will slow you down. Taking concrete steps will help secure your position and encourage you to strive for perfection.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a unique approach when faced with emotional issues that concern a meaningful relationship. Say what’s on your mind and offer alternative suggestions. Embrace new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal or let someone manipulate you into doing something that will benefit them, not you. Success and failure depend on the choices you make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Implement a change that will encourage you to live life with zest and clarity. Making an adjustment to fit regulations will set an excellent example for others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Revisit the past and remember experiences that can help you make better choices. You can reach your goals if you strive for personal growth and good health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Research will help you prepare to take advantage of a suggestion someone gave you. Use what you learn to fine-tune skills you want to incorporate into your plans. A creative path looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take care of unfinished tasks. Once you have your responsibilities put to rest, you will feel less stressed and more open to pampering or a romantic evening with someone special.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple, moderate and focused on what’s important to you. A change to the way you live or a relationship adjustment that encourages equality will improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Concentrate on what you have to achieve. You can make changes if you are willing to do the work yourself. Don’t count on others to do things for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Speak up and find out where you stand. Anger won’t solve a dilemma you face, but common sense will. Change the way you live or handle your financial affairs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Control your emotions before you say something that leads to trouble. Go about your business, take care of your responsibilities and do something physical to expel excess energy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A chance to get ahead is within reach. Speak up, make what you want clear and do the legwork necessary to put yourself in a position that makes you feel content and secure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dig in and do whatever it takes to reach your goal. How you reach out to help others will make a difference. Treat yourself to something special.