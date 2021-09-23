Many of the schools that Dubuque students of yore attended no longer exist, destroyed by fire, demolished due to declining enrollment or replaced by updated facilities. Here’s a look at the ghosts of schools past.
Academy of the Visitation
Address: 1090 Alta Vista St.
Years in service: 1884-1970
What’s there now: Loras College parking lot
Audubon (Fifth Ward) School
Address: 535 Lincoln Ave.
Years in service: 1907-1973
What’s there now: School playground
Bryant School
Address: 1275 Mount Loretta Ave.
Years in service: 1869-1940
What’s there now: School playground
Center Grove School
Address: Center Grove Drive
Years in service: 1893-1970s (as Kennedy annex)
What’s there now: Clock Tower West
Dubuque High Shcool/Central Alternative High School
Address: 15th and Locust streets
Years in service: 1895-1922/1980-1983
What’s there now: Behr Funeral Home parking lot
Fulton School
Address: 2572 Central Ave.
Years in service: 1856-1940
What’s there now: School playground
Holy Trinity School
Address: 1700 Rhomberg Ave.
Years in service: 1929-1988
What’s there now: Church parking lot
Irving School
Address: Loras Boulevard and University Avenue
Years in service: 1890s-1953
What’s there now: Westminster Presbyterian Church
Lincoln (Fourth Ward) School
Address: 1101 W. Fifth St.
Years in service: 1867-1940
What’s there now: Lincoln School (since 1940)
Marshall School
Address: 1450 Rhomberg Ave.
Years in service: 1883-1940
What’s there now: School playground
Nativity School
Address: 1001 Alta Vista St.
Years in service: 1924-2006
What’s there now: Parish green space
Prescott School
Address: 1249 White St.
Years in service: 1913-2006
What’s there now: School playground
Sacred Heart School
Address: 331 Eagle Point Ave. (E. 22nd St.)
Years in service: 1891-1915
What’s there now: Church parking lot
St. Anthony School
Address: 30 St. Ambrose St.
Years in service: 1901-1914
What’s there now: Church parking lot
St. Joseph Academy
Address: 1243-1285 Main St.
Years in service: 1868-1959
What’s there now: Vacant bank building
St. Patrick School
Address: 110 W. 15th St.
Years in service: 1897-1952
What’s there now: Church garage
West Stone Hill School
Address: U.S. 52 and South John Deere Road
Years in service: Unknown
What’s there now: Davis Construction Inc.
Sources: TH archives; “Wish You Were Here: Dubuque Historic Postcards, Volume 2;” Loras College Center for Dubuque History; Encyclopedia Dubuque; Archdiocese of Dubuque; “Centennial History of the Archdiocese of Dubuque;” Google Maps.