Many of the schools that Dubuque students of yore attended no longer exist, destroyed by fire, demolished due to declining enrollment or replaced by updated facilities. Here’s a look at the ghosts of schools past.

Academy of the Visitation

Address: 1090 Alta Vista St.

Years in service: 1884-1970

What’s there now: Loras College parking lot

Audubon (Fifth Ward) School

Address: 535 Lincoln Ave.

Years in service: 1907-1973

What’s there now: School playground

Bryant School

Address: 1275 Mount Loretta Ave.

Years in service: 1869-1940

What’s there now: School playground

Center Grove School

Address: Center Grove Drive

Years in service: 1893-1970s (as Kennedy annex)

What’s there now: Clock Tower West

Dubuque High Shcool/Central Alternative High School

Address: 15th and Locust streets

Years in service: 1895-1922/1980-1983

What’s there now: Behr Funeral Home parking lot

Fulton School

Address: 2572 Central Ave.

Years in service: 1856-1940

What’s there now: School playground

Holy Trinity School

Address: 1700 Rhomberg Ave.

Years in service: 1929-1988

What’s there now: Church parking lot

Irving School

Address: Loras Boulevard and University Avenue

Years in service: 1890s-1953

What’s there now: Westminster Presbyterian Church

Lincoln (Fourth Ward) School

Address: 1101 W. Fifth St.

Years in service: 1867-1940

What’s there now: Lincoln School (since 1940)

Marshall School

Address: 1450 Rhomberg Ave.

Years in service: 1883-1940

What’s there now: School playground

Nativity School

Address: 1001 Alta Vista St.

Years in service: 1924-2006

What’s there now: Parish green space

Prescott School

Address: 1249 White St.

Years in service: 1913-2006

What’s there now: School playground

Sacred Heart School

Address: 331 Eagle Point Ave. (E. 22nd St.)

Years in service: 1891-1915

What’s there now: Church parking lot

St. Anthony School

Address: 30 St. Ambrose St.

Years in service: 1901-1914

What’s there now: Church parking lot

St. Joseph Academy

Address: 1243-1285 Main St.

Years in service: 1868-1959

What’s there now: Vacant bank building

St. Patrick School

Address: 110 W. 15th St.

Years in service: 1897-1952

What’s there now: Church garage

West Stone Hill School

Address: U.S. 52 and South John Deere Road

Years in service: Unknown

What’s there now: Davis Construction Inc.

Sources: TH archives; “Wish You Were Here: Dubuque Historic Postcards, Volume 2;” Loras College Center for Dubuque History; Encyclopedia Dubuque; Archdiocese of Dubuque; “Centennial History of the Archdiocese of Dubuque;” Google Maps.

Tags

Recommended for you