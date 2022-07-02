Editor’s note: This is the 13th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of August.
With the entrance just a few feet from traffic that goes by on Bluff Street and a tower that keeps watch over the Cathedral Square District, it’s hard to miss St. Raphael Cathedral.
From the Latin word “cathedra,” meaning seat, a cathedral is the central church of a diocese or archdiocese. Besides its function as a place of worship, it also serves as the administrative center.
Built in the Gothic Revival style popular in the 19th century, construction began in 1857, shortly after the arrival of Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, who suggested that native stone be used to build the cathedral.
John Mullany, an architect who had come from Ireland, designed St. Raphael’s. He was newly arrived in Dubuque, but he had come with a solid reputation as a protege of one of Britain’s most prolific Gothic Revival architects, Augustin Pugin.
After St. Raphael’s, Mullany would go on to design St. Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, where his brother, Patrick, was a monk; Dubuque’s town clock; and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which is now part of Steeple Square.
In addition to the impressive design of St. Raphael’s, Mullany might very well have been responsible for connecting the cathedral to John Hardman & Co., the Staffordshire, England-based stained-glass studio that created the bulk of St. Raphael’s stained-glass collection.
“Pugin was well known for Gothic Revival style,” said Duane Hagerty, CEO of Dubuque Heritage Works. “He was enamored with it and popularized the style in the Anglican Church in England and later the Catholic Church.”
Pugin became so obsessed with designing in the medieval style that he converted to Catholicism and believed that the Gothic style of architecture was the only design style that should be used in Catholic churches.
“He believed that because of its grandeur and its height, it was the only way to go,” Hagerty said. “And he carried that over to not only the building but the furnishings, the finishes, the stained glass, all of it. Floor tiles, pews, altars, chalices. He helped cultivate that with other artisans in England. And John Hardman was one of those artisans.”
Much of the stained glass found in tri-state churches came from German or American studios. In the mid-19th century, German immigrants reached back to connections in their homeland as they decorated newly built churches. By the late 19th century, American stained-glass artists like Louis Comfort Tiffany and the Ford Brothers had begun to make their mark throughout the Midwest, including in Dubuque.
Meanwhile, in England, John Hardman Sr. and John Hardman Jr. were well-known creators of wrought iron decorative work for churches. They met Pugin while creating metal work for St. Chad’s Cathedral in Birmingham, England, which Pugin had designed. Soon Pugin had persuaded the Hardmans to join him in designing and creating stained-glass windows.
Although the windows weren’t installed until 1886, and Mullany died in 1884, it’s likely that four degrees of separation, from St. Raphael’s to Mullany to Pugin to Hardman & Co., were responsible for the church being added to the growing list of the Hardman’s English designs.
While there is some stained glass of unknown origin in other sections of the church, including the mortuary chapel, it is the 14 20-foot stained-glass windows in the nave that are the stars of the show.
Each window depicts two figures important to the Catholic church. The south windows portray Jewish ancestors, including Abraham, Moses, Isaac, David, Elias and Daniel.
The north windows feature saints, with a high proportion of them being Irish, reflecting the congregation’s heritage at the time: St. Lawrence O’Toole, St. Bridget, St. Modwenna, St. Palladius, St. Columbkille and St. Finbar.
At the head of the aisles, smaller windows depict Tobias and Archangels Raphael, Michael and Gabriel.
The colors used in the windows are darker than what is found in most stained glass, something Hagerty attributed to the use of “silver stain.”
The technique involved adding silver compounds to binding substances, applying it to the surface of the glass, then firing it in a kiln. The result produced darker shades of yellow, orange or brown. The technique, used most often in the 19th century, lent the word “stain” to stained glass.
“These are more medieval in appearance, which goes along with that Gothic and Renaissance style,” he said. “They were made to look more like icons than realistic depictions of people.”
In the arches above the nave, iconic figures appear again, this time in the form of paintings done by Luigi Gregori.
“Those painting are all of what were known as father or doctors of the church,” Hagerty said.
Fathers were considered early leaders and doctors were great teachers.
Matching the number of stained-glass windows, the 14 paintings, which Gregori painted into triangular spaces on the ceiling, include St. Patrick, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Benedict, St. Dominic and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Gregori was the artist in residence at the Vatican under Pope Pius IX when he met Father Edward Sorin, the founder of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
Frustrated with the Pope’s artistic philosophy of restoring art rather than creating new pieces, Gregori accepted Sorin’s offer to come to Notre Dame. He would remain the artist in residence there for 17 years, painting the campus’ Church of the Sacred Heart and creating the Columbus murals in the main building, a series of 12 murals depicting the life and voyages of Christopher Columbus, and decorating the interior dome. The Columbus murals would later become controversial and were covered by the university in 2019.
“Bringing Gregori here, who was a very well-known artist, indicates that Bishop (John) Hennessy was well connected,” Hagerty said. “Bishop Hennessy and Father Sorin were pretty close and had contact with each other through Catholic circles. He probably knew this project was going on and said ‘You should hire this painter we have here.’”
“There is a lot of history in this cathedral,” Hagerty said. “The connections that were made between the church and the artists made that all come together and happen.”
