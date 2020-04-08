ELIZABETH, Ill. — Illinois Extension Local Foods and Small Farms Educator Grant McCarty will present a program, “The Cook’s Garden,” from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 14, at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office, 204 Vine St.
Broccoli rabe, amaranth, cheddar cauliflower, Okinawan sweet potato and spelt are some of the vegetables and grains showing up as food trends. The program will look at what you can and can’t grow in your summer garden, with a focus on produce that can be eaten fresh, made into sauces and/or is center stage in your cooking.
Grains, unique vegetable varieties, microgreens, herbs and flavor-focused produce also will be covered to help identify what to grow this season.
There will be a $5 fee to attend, and pre-registration is requested by Monday, April 13.
To register or for more information, call the Jo Daviess County Extension Office at 815-858-2273 or visit go.illinois.edu/jsw.