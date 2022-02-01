Event: The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $24 for the general public; starting at $19 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $19. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- The Duke Ellington Orchestra has been performing for the past 88 years under the guidance of three generations of the Ellington family.
- Born in 1899, Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington is regarded as one of the most prolific American composers of the 20th century. His career spanned more than 50 years and included leading an orchestra, composing a songbook, scoring for movies, composing stage musicals and performing on world tours.
- Ellington called his music “American music,” rather than jazz.
- A composer and bandleader, Ellington played more than 20,000 performances in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia throughout his career. He led his band from 1923 until his death in 1974 at the age of 75.
- His son, Mercer Ellington, took leadership of the band. Mercer was an accomplished trumpet player and composer who wrote many songs for his father’s orchestra, including the standard, “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.” In the early 1980s, he became the first conductor for a Broadway musical of his father’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies.” Under his direction, he toured and recorded the orchestra for the next 22 years until his death in 1996.
- The baton was passed to Mercer’s youngest son, Paul Mercer Ellington, who had been leading the orchestra and working to preserve the music and legacy of Ellington.
- For the past three years, while Paul is at New York University studying for his master’s degree in film production, Charlie Young, a saxophone player and arranger and professor at Howard University, has been acting as the conductor touring the world with the orchestra.
- The Duke Ellington Orchestra is part of UD’s Capt. Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program initiative made possible, in part, through the City of Dubuque’s Arts and Culture Special Projects grant funds.