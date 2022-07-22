As of June 2022, 38 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis to varying degrees, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws; 19 states plus the District of Columbia have legalized it for recreational use.

That’s a lot of stoned people, potentially, but nowhere as many as those who contend on a regular basis with gallstones (25 million Americans), kidney stones (33 million at one time in their life) or even bladder stones (most common in men ages 50 and older). And then, there are stones on your tonsils (tonsilloliths) that affect more than 8% of folks with tonsils; prostate stones (the size of a sesame seed); and pancreas stones (they come from the gallbladder through bile ducts and inflame the pancreas). You can even get them in your nose (from having a foreign object lodged there, say a bean, as a child, and eventually minerals like calcium, magnesium and iron clustering on it), or your mouth (where they block saliva glands).

