The Edward J. and Cathy Gallagher Arts at Clarke series will host A Night in Latin America at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Jansen Music Hall on the Clarke University campus, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The event will begin with an authentic Latin American cuisine, provided by Clarke Dining Services. Food will be served from 6 to 7 p.m.
After the meal, Clarke Jazz will perform Latin-inspired jazz selections, followed by the Clarke Collegiate Singers, performing “Three Caribbean Chants,” by Ernesto Cordero, and “Wipip!” by Sydney Guillaume.
The event will conclude with Salsa Magic, featuring a husband-and-wife team of professional Latin dancers, Lee ‘El Gringuito’ Smith and Kat La Gata. The duo teach merengue, bachata and salsa and have taught in more than 800 cities around the world.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and are available by calling 563-588-6377.