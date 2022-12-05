If your birthday is today: Remain calm and build an environment that is rich with information, creativity and physical activity. You will be able to do things that make you successful. Make truth your priority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) High-energy projects that keep your mind and body busy will help you leave behind those who hope to outmaneuver you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.