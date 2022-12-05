If your birthday is today: Remain calm and build an environment that is rich with information, creativity and physical activity. You will be able to do things that make you successful. Make truth your priority.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) High-energy projects that keep your mind and body busy will help you leave behind those who hope to outmaneuver you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When it comes time to act, be realistic. Do not jeopardize your financial or physical well-being. A change will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve. Understanding what people want will help you decide if you wish to join them.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll think of terrific ways to pay off a debt, find a better position or connect with someone who complements your skills. Be honest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Analyze facts and figures that will help you better understand what's available to you. Know what you can do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll find it challenging to control your emotions. Take a step back and think before you share your thoughts. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let outside influences lead you astray or cause you to second-guess your ideas or plans. Evaluate relationships.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your imagination. You'll figure out how to positively impact those you are trying to help or a project you want to put to rest. Don't underestimate your ability.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Gather all the information required to make a good decision. Change can be good, but if there are mitigating circumstances, you may have to put what you want to do on hold.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Distance yourself from negative or troubling situations, and you'll figure out how to combat something that doesn't feel right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Look for bargains and educate yourself regarding debt, savings and investments. Discussing prospects will help you figure out your next move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Welcome change. Examine what's unfolding, and look for an angle that can help you turn things to your benefit.
