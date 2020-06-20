The 1920s-era building on North Grandview Avenue has been through a few transformations in its time.
Now, after a four-year renovation process, St. Elias Orthodox Church almost is ready to welcome parishioners, newcomers, history buffs and curiosity seekers into its permanent home.
A $1.3 million capital campaign, with $1.1 million raised so far, has paid for the purchase of the building, structural repairs, HVAC and electrical work and historic preservation renovations that needed to be done.
Mantea Schmid, chair of the church’s capital campaign committee and vice president of the parish council, said they hope the remaining $200,000 can be raised and used for items remaining on the church’s punch list. Those include bathroom renovations, cosmetic repairs and finishing touches.
“The building had good bones when we bought it,” she said. “But with good bones comes a whole lot of work.”
Originally the home of Grandview Methodist Church, St. Elias bought the church after it had been a clothing store for several years. There had been interest from another business that had plans to raze the building, but neighbors objected on the grounds of the historical significance of the structure.
“It would’ve been a shame to see it go down,” Schmid said. “The neighborhood fought to keep that from happening.”
Initially, she said, she wasn’t interested in the property and didn’t think the congregation would be either.
“I stood at the door and said, ‘Oh no, I’m not even going in,’” Schmid said. “It was a big space. I thought it was too big.”
At the time, the St. Elias congregation had spent two years in a temporary home at Hadley Chapel on the Hillcrest campus after the original
St. Elias Church on Rockdale Road had been condemned.
Built by immigrants to the area in the 1950s, the building had become structurally unsound due to the failure of several ceiling trusses. Condemned in 2014, the congregation had to empty the church of its contents in just a few days.
“We didn’t notice the problem until things started to crack inside the church where we could see it,” Schmid said.
Marina O’Rourke, president of the parish council, said that there were many scenarios discussed before buying the building on North Grandview Avenue.
“We talked about saving the original building, but it had to be taken down,” she said. “We talked about building new. But we really felt the building on Grandview was worth saving.”
St. Elias is part of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, and the parish council and capital campaign committee were required to keep the Metropolis informed every step of the way.
“There is a lot of money involved in just the decision-making process,” O’Rourke said. “And they wanted to know what we were doing and how we were going to do it.”
Using insurance money and proceeds from the sale of the land where the original church once stood, the congregation bought the church at 419 N. Grandview and rolled up their shirtsleeves to begin renovations in 2016.
The capital campaign benefited from community donations as well as donations from the approximately 22 families that make up the congregation.
“The community has been very kind and very generous to us,” Schmid said. “And Heritage Works Dubuque has offered help and advice that has been invaluable.”
“The donations have come from a lot of people in Dubuque interested in historical and architectural preservation,” O’Rourke said.
In January 2017, as renovations continued, the congregation moved into the building, using a meeting room downstairs as a temporary sanctuary for church services. A commercial kitchen adjacent to that space was completed less than a year ago.
The stained glass windows that were intact in the church have been restored, including what the church calls the “Jesus window,” featuring a large depiction of Christ. The window is directly across the street from the entrance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Emergency Department entrance. St. Elias keeps a light in that window at night for just that reason.
“We’ve gotten a lot of notes and cards from people who said that window has brought them a lot of comfort when they’ve been at the hospital,” O’Rourke said.
Paintings, holy objects, pews, the iconostasis, an important part of orthodox church services that depict the icons of the church and eight original stained glass windows from the Rockdale Road church have yet to be put in place. But O’Rourke said that will be happening soon.
“We should be done by August,” she said. “And we’re really excited to show the community this beautiful historic piece of Dubuque.”