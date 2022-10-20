The competition is fierce, and the nerves and anxiety can run high.
For the musicians who audition for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, it's serious business.
The symphony held auditions on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Five Flags Center for several positions in the string section, including associate concertmaster and some principal and second principal positions. The orchestra will host another round of auditions in December for concertmaster, a position traditionally held by a violinist.
The auditions are held blind, meaning musicians perform in front of the judge's panel from behind a screen that hides their identity. The pieces they play are set in advance.
"Blind auditions was something that orchestras around the world adopted in the early '70s," said DSO music director and conductor William Intriligator. "Then, it was to prevent gender discrimination as many women started to audition. It was unusual to see a women in an orchestra unless she was a harpist. Today, more than 50% of musicians in professional orchestras are women, so it worked from that standpoint."
Before their blind audition, musicians are taken to a "section room" where they practice with other players. Then they're taking to a private audition room, where they can practice alone before taking the stage.
"All of the staff is hands on deck for this kind of event," Kathleen Hoeper, Director of Marketing and Communications, said. "I'm checking in musicians, and you'll see Mark running the room upstairs shuffling musicians from one warm-up room to another. It's quite exciting, but it's also a very tiring day for everybody involved."
In addition to Intriligator, the judge's panel also includes current DSO musicians. Stephen Reichelt, DSO's principal double bassist, was one of this year's judges.
"Obviously, we're empathetic to what's going on behind the screen," he said. "We've auditioned many, many times. So when we hear nerves, we feel that deeply. But there are very high standards for these orchestras."
Reichelt said the panel listens for, among many other things, accuracy, style, interpretation, tone quality and artistry of vibrato.
"You can name the most miniscule details, and we're painstakingly looking for those things," he said.
Timothy Hagen, DSO's principal flute player, didn't sit on the panel for these auditions, but he has judged in the past. He said the panel isn't always looking for the best musician.
"It's about who's the best fit for the orchestra, and not necessarily the best player overall," he said. "Frequently, that's the same person. But not always."
Reichelt said that the audition process is not something that musicians enjoy.
"It's the most alien, strange thing to play orchestral excerpts all alone on a stage," he said. "You're completely alone trying to make orchestral literature come across by itself. It's not fun. None of us like auditioning."
The judging process is also a difficult one for those charged with making the choices that could affect the DSO for years.
""(After auditions), we have to decide who the winner is if there's only one position to offer," Intriligator said. "We decide who the next qualified person will be if the winner can't accept. We also decide about everyone else we heard: Are they worth being on our substitute list? Those are all things we have to decide. Listening to orchestra auditions for hours and then making those decisions, it's hard work. It's kind of exhausting."
Post-auditions, it is up to Wahlert to make sure contracts are written, approved and signed, and to make sure musicians get onto the schedule. Hoeper makes sure to get bios and photos on the website and send out press releases.
"Being a small staff, we all wear lots of hats," Hoeper said.
Matthew Coley, the orchestra manager, hires the musicians for each performance, takes care of housing for musicians traveling from out of the area (about 25% of DSO's musicians live more than 90 miles away), communicating with families who may host musicians and many of the administrative tasks associated with all of those things.
"Matthew is probably the heart of things behind the scenes," Hoeper said.
Another duty for Wahlert is informing musicians of whether their audition has been successful or not.
"It's a lot of ups and downs," he said. "It's challenging and a ton of risk to their egos. It's never easy to deliver news when they're not successful. I deliver the good and bad news backstage. It's definitely not easy, but it's expected. These are professionals who audition a lot, and probably lose a lot of auditions before they win one."
Reichelt, who has been a professional musician for 25 years, knows that all too well.
"I've been on the other side of that curtain," he said. You're not going to bat .500. You're lucky if you bat .100. If you get one out of 10, you're doing great. It's a tough process mentally. It's like being an athlete. You have to train, and it's an all-consuming process."
While there were several string openings for these auditions, the panel chose to award only one position. That position was second principal violin, awarded to current DSO member Katie Klocke.
The audition process is complex, but the end result is a first-class orchestra in a small city that normally wouldn't have one.
"We are so lucky," Wahlert said. "Our whole arts and culture landscape here, and I'm not just taking about the orchestra, is so deep and rich and much more than most cities our size have."
