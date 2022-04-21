Synopsis: When a traumatized alcoholic is ordered to kill an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor whose gambling debts are worse than his own, he must learn the art of self-compassion or succumb to a perpetual cycle of moral decay.
Behind the scenes: Can people change? Do people change? How do people conquer addiction and self-destructive tendencies? How flexible is the human capacity for moral evolution?
With a gritty, crime noir western setting, writer and director Nick Dugan’s film is heavy on tone, character development and setting and gives audiences a lot to ponder.
“Especially with the setting,” he said. “If you enjoy the ongoing renaissance of contemporary westerns, this is the film for you.”
Using rural, stripped down backdrops, audiences might be reminded of films like “Fargo,” Winter’s Bone,” and “No Country for Old Men.”
“Not that our film is of that caliber,” Dugan said. “But those rural backgrounds (in those movies) heighten the story, character designs and themes.”
Fans of TV crime shows might recognize Lucca de Oliveira, who stars in the film, from his roles on “SEAL Team” and “Clarice.”
The film delves into alcoholism, substance abuse and addiction, but ultimately emphasizes the restorative power of self-compassion, forgiveness and hope.