It has been a little more than a month since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses, canceled or postponed events and forced many of us to retreat to our homes for work, school, working out, eating out ...
The list goes on.
While circumstances continue to change and an end to isolation isn’t quite in sight, most of us can name several things we’re looking forward to once restrictions have been lifted and life gets back to normal — things we vow never to take for granted again.
We’re inviting readers to share the things they miss the most, as well as let us know how they’ve been passing the time.
In the meantime, here are 10 things that this writer is particularly eager to welcome back into her life:
1.
Live music
There are few things as liberating as gathering en masse to appreciate great music, whether that means heading to your favorite local watering hole, coffee shop or wine bar, or concert venue. With warmer days ahead, there are opportunities aplenty in the area to take the concert experience outdoors.
As of now, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in Maquoketa, Iowa, is scheduled to open for the season on Tuesday, June 2. Music in the Gardens, is set to begin on June 7 and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 30 at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Music on Main (formerly Dubuque ... And All That Jazz!), will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, under the Town Clock. And Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage summer concert series will kick off on Friday, May 29, with hip-hop artist Nelly and continue through September with a roster including Collective Soul, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Papa Roach, Rascall Flatts, Brothers Osborne, Kings of Chaos and Brantley Gilbert.
2.
Live theater
In addition to live music, let us not forget the players on the boards. Dubuque’s Grand Opera House and Bell Tower Theater have performances scheduled throughout the summer. Fly-By-Night Productions has postponed its June performances, with plans to begin its 37th season in September. And Rising Star Theatre Company plans to resume much of its planned season the summer of 2021.
3.
Workout accountability
While many local fitness facilities and yoga studios have adapted to recent changes by rolling out online options, there is a sense of motivation and energy created when able to participate in workouts, yoga practices and meditations alongside others. That sense of community and accountability is something that virtual classes just can’t replace.
4.
Going to a restaurant
While local establishments have kept us well-fed when it comes to offering a variety of takeout menu options, imagine taking in the scents of sizzling burgers from the Dubuque Mining Company, the rich Italian aromas from Vinny Vanucchi’s and the spicy curry from Pete’s Thai Kitchen in real time.
5.
Catching a movie
In addition to heading to the cinema to take in this summer’s blockbusters, the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, originally set to take place this month, has been rescheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 17, though Sunday, June 21.
6.
A day at the park or museum
While some area parks remain open, others have closed to the public due to current health and safety recommendations. Check out the Telegraph Herald’s profiles of area parks at tinyurl.com/y729yvpz to learn how much there is to see and do once all have reopened. And while the virtual efforts from local institutions such as the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Dubuque Museum of Art have been impressive, imagine the awe of being able to pet a sting ray or gaze upon a work of art in person.
7.
America’s favorite pastime
While the cancellation of several athletic events sent a deep sadness into the hearts of sports fans, none perhaps rivals that of learning our favorite baseball teams would not be reporting for spring training for the summertime sport. The game we’ve all been waiting for — the Chicago White Sox vs. the New York Yankees at Field of Dreams — is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 13. Stay tuned for an official announcement.
8.
Grooming
Hopefully we’re all remembering to at least get a shower in. However, with local barbershops closed and many working from home, not all of us have been able to keep up with our growing locks or have been able to enjoy a reason to get dressed up or made up.
9.
Sharing our spirituality in the same space
When times get their toughest, people often retreat to the comfort of their faith to help them get through. With church congregations unable to meet in person — though many have streamed services online — more sense can be made of the world through the support of fellow congregants and worshipers.
10.
Invading everyone’s personal bubble
Get ready, people: As soon as we all are allowed to move in a little closer than 6 feet of one another, I’m hugging all of you.