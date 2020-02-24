St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, has announced Lenten midweek and Holy Week worship schedules:
- Ash Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion.
- Midweek services during Lent will be offered at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4-April 1.
- Maundy Thursday, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Stripping of the altar and Holy Communion.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.
- Easter Sunday, 7, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12. Holy Communion.
For more information, call 563-583-0860.