Rusty wagon

This rusty wagon recently sold on eBay for $500. It likely is headed for a full restoration.

 Contributed

Recently a local family held a sale at our local church to raise some much-needed funds for a missions trip to Africa. I admire people who accept God’s call to step out and accept his direction for something different for their lives.

At this sale, several items had been donated from the community. We worked with the family to find the special value on a couple of items.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce Street, Galena, Ill. Be sure to check out www.ezsellusa.com.

