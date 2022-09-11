Recently a local family held a sale at our local church to raise some much-needed funds for a missions trip to Africa. I admire people who accept God’s call to step out and accept his direction for something different for their lives.
At this sale, several items had been donated from the community. We worked with the family to find the special value on a couple of items.
A wagon was donated. This wagon was designed to reflect the streaming lines of a vintage car from the 1930s. It even had its own small glass headlights on the front.
Rust had taken the original paint, but the metal was not seriously compromised.
We listed this for an auction on eBay and found a buyer in California willing to pay $500 and pay almost as much to have it shipped to his home.
Based on the buyer’s profile and other listings on eBay, we think this wagon is headed for a full restoration.
Restored to its original glory, this wagon will have a value that far exceeds the buyer’s investment in purchase and restoration of this rusty piece of gold.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce Street, Galena, Ill. Be sure to check out www.ezsellusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.