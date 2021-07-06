A 30-minute concert series is set to debut this summer, showcasing the University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s custom-crafted John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ in John and Alice Butler Hall and marking the first events open to the public at the venue in more than a year.
Organist Elisa Williams Bickers will kick off the free Summer Organ Sampler Concerts with a performance at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Bickers has performed worldwide as a solo and collaborative organist and harpsichordist.
She is the associate director of music and principal organist at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kan., where she leads the Alegría Young Adult Choir and the Village Ringers hand bell ensemble. She also is the harpsichordist for the Bach Aria Soloists, a chamber music group dedicated to performing the works of Bach and those inspired by him.
Heritage Center’s Summer Organ Sampler Concerts are in cooperation with the 30th anniversary of Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Summer Organ Concert Series.
Attendees will receive a voucher for a free ice cream treat from Mike and Betty’s Ice Cream Shoppe in the Heritage Center after the concert.
For more information, visit www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.