In was Sept. 6, 1840, that a Dubuque citizen penned a letter to the editor, detailing their account of a “horrid murder at Dubuque.”
Nathaniel Morgan — known by locals as Nat — was a free, older Black man who “waited upon the gentlemen of the town, and whose wife followed in the business of washing.”
One afternoon, several articles of clothing went missing, with Morgan suspected as the culprit. It resulted in a drunken mob forming, dragging Morgan from his home and publicly beating a confession out of him with more than 300 lashes to his back.
When a brutally injured Morgan led the mob to where the stolen items supposedly were hidden — likely to avoid further beating — the items went unfound and the barbaric torture continued.
Morgan was returned to his home on two poles, “a cold inanimate corpse, with his back broken, and his ribs and sides all shoved in,” the letter stated.
The leaders of the lynching were acquitted of all charges.
It’s a snapshot of one of the darkest periods of American history, but one that a local committee is working to memorialize.
A public art auction will take place this weekend to raise funds for a memorial dedicated to Morgan to be placed “in a prominent, historically relevant site that promotes reflection and sustained educational activity,” according to a press release.
The memorial is the brainchild of the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee, which formed in Dubuque in 2018.
“In early 2018, we became aware that the National Memorial for Peace and Justice was about to open in Montgomery, Ala., to honor the victims of lynching in the United States,” said Brian Hallstoos, associate professor of history at the University of Dubuque and co-chair of the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee. “From a distance, the memorial almost looks like a Greek temple, but when you get closer, each of the columns are suspended to represent bodies hanging, with the names of victims from counties where a lynching took place.”
Aware of the lynching in Dubuque, Hallstoos reached out to national memorial organizers to find out if Dubuque County had a column waiting to be claimed.
“As it turned out, our county fell just outside the scope of what the memorial was focusing on,” Hallstoos said. “But that inspired us to create something new. In my mind, we wanted to do something that wasn’t just creating a plaque below an image. We needed the help of artists to evoke the emotions associated with such an event in Dubuque’s history and such a memorial.”
With ties to the Des Moines Art Center, Hallstoos reached out to Director Jeff Fleming, seeking suggestions of an artist who might be able to help bring such a vision to fruition.
The auction aims to raise $5,000 to invite artist Jordan Weber to Dubuque to meet with residents, view the memorial site which has yet to be determined and draft artist renderings.
Approximately $2,500 has been raised already through the efforts of the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee, Hallstoos said.
Weber recently served as an artist-in-residence at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and currently is a Loeb/ArtLab fellow at Harvard University. He will discuss his vision for the memorial during the auction via Zoom.
Among the items that will be included in the auction include a variety of contributed artwork.
The Des Moines Art Center has donated a trio of antiphonal prints, as well as one-of-a-kind works on paper by Midwest artists including Karl Mattern, who studied at the Chicago Institute of Art; Vivian Torrence, whose work can be found in the collections of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.; and Paul R. Smith, whose work is in the collections of the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
A highlight of the auction will be a 30-inch-by-30-inch mixed media work titled, “Hidden Emotions: Anxiety,” created by 2021 UD alum Norlis Spencer. The work is displayed on the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee’s website and Facebook page and currently is displayed at UD as part of Spender’s five-part senior thesis.
“When I created the series, I was balancing between quarantine and coming back to school and a lot of the Black Lives Matter conversations that were happening,” Spencer said. “As a Black female, I wanted to explore my mental health and what it meant for me to live in the world we were living in at the time. I felt I needed to say something, and this was my way of expressing it.”
Spencer said she was honored to have her piece selected by the Nathaniel Morgan Committee to help illustrate the organization. She also is glad it might play a role in helping the group establish the memorial.
“I think it’s significant to show that Dubuque is not hiding from its past,” she said. “It’s taking steps to recognize it and to learn more from it.”
Other works will include creations by UD professor of digital art and design Jean Holdener, African sculptures, and cups and plates by St. John’s University potter Richard Bresnahan.
Books donated by community members that educate toward equity and justice also will be available for bidding, as well as an annual family membership to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, which serves as the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee’s fiscal agent.
Those unable to attend can make a donation through the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee website.
“A big part of memorializing this man — and his spouse, Charlotte Morgan — is remembering the experience of racial violence,” Hallstoos said. “It’s a part of our historic past, but it’s something we are still dealing with around the country when we see people killed and justice not being served. This not only memorializes the man but the message that justice needs to happen in order to build a safer community that is welcoming and that will not tolerate racism or racial violence in any form.”