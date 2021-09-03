Director Nia DaCosta delivers a solid modern-day telling of “Candyman.”
Anthony is a struggling artist living in Chicago who is fighting to make his breakout piece. When taking inspiration from the Cabrini-Green origins of the Candyman killer, Anthony experiences an unexplainable summoning.
The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. The film is co-written and directed by DaCosta.
DaCosta assembles a talented cast and has a sharp eye for some sticky visuals. The script also offers social commentary on gentrification of city neighborhoods and other topical themes. These add a nice bite to the thematic storytelling.
Abdul-Mateen is the front-and-center star of the movie. His descent into madness while uncovering the legend of the Candyman killer is well-realized. When his relationship with Parris’ Brianna suffers, you’re invested in their journey. I wish the film would have been longer to explore it more.
Abdul-Mateen also delivers on the physical requirements of the role, especially in a couple of demanding scenes. His makeup and special effects as the film progresses are definitely creepy in execution.
DaCosta delivers some excellent cinematography. Upside-down shots of Chicago streets open things in an eerie manner. These progress into some unconventional views of the eventual kills. One shot from a distant high-rise while Candyman claims a victim is beautiful, in a nightmarish way.
The clever use of mirrors typically can help build tension. Since the killer appears in mirrors, there’s a lot of creative shot design with these that pack a visual punch. The film focuses less on the gore factor and more on the implied presence of the killer entity, which is a plus.
“Candyman” isn’t without a couple of flaws, though. Domingo’s acting is quite good, but the character feels underwritten. The third act moves at too jarring of a pace to feel cohesive.
If more time and development was dedicated to Domingo’s character. the climax would feel more rewarding.
There are elements of the finale that work very well, but it wasn’t quite the home run that DaCosta intended. The film’s brisk 91-minute runtime almost is a disservice. Certain relationships and character dynamics feel half-baked due to the restricted runtime.
“Candyman” asserts DaCosta’s bold directing style. Her eye for creepy visuals and atmosphere-building are undeniable, even in the face of an uneven third act. The great performances from Abdul-Mateen and Parris ground the film enough to feel compelling.
Overall, this is a solid modern-take on the “Candyman” series.
I give “Candyman” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 31 minutes.