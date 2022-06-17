If your birthday is today: Think matters through, and plan your year based on your needs. Take care of tedious details yourself so you don't fall behind. If you count on others disappointment will follow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Consider your options and remind people to honor their promises. Enhance your chance of victory by staying on top of what's possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Align yourself with people that intrigue you. You'll figure out how to utilize what you have to offer in effective and diverse ways.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't make a change for the wrong reason, especially to please someone else. Patience will pay off, as will speaking from the heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look inward, assess your situation and the changes you want to make, and prioritize what's most important to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Plan to travel, look for something entertaining and socialize with people you find mentally stimulating. Protect your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Handle disagreements cautiously. Listen carefully and reserve judgment until you have all the pertinent facts. Take a positive approach when it comes to relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Dedication and discipline will help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you. Don't take chances with your health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick to the facts, and don't tolerate exaggeration or aggression. Concentrate on what and who matter to you. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be a witness, not a participant. Protect yourself from loss, illness or misguided individuals trying to tamper with your life. Be true to yourself and your dreams, hopes and wishes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose your words carefully. Don't risk your reputation or position. Sort out any lingering problems that need to be addressed.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Call those you can count on for help. Don't limit what you can do because you lack experience. Do your research. Be confident and ask questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Relax, go over every detail and leave nothing unfinished. Hide your disappointment if things don't unfold the way you want. Work with what you have.
