Event: “The Winter Dance Party”
Times/date: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $15, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Tidbits
- “The Winter Dance Party” re-creates the final tour of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper — the three legendary artists who died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, in Clear Lake, Iowa.
- Each live performance includes the artists’ hit songs of the 1950s, including “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and more.
- John Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical, “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story,” will perform as Buddy Holly, with Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens and Linwood Sasser as the Big Bopper.
- The artists will be joined on-stage by a four-piece band that features a guitar, drums, stand-up bass and saxophone — the latter being played by Grammy Award-winning saxophone player Mike Acosta.
- “The Winter Dance Party” has performed for nationally televised audiences, toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada and performed alongside John Mellencamp, Marshall Crenshaw and others at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.