Netflix releases one of the most disturbing, yet memorable, thrillers of the year with “The Devil All the Time.”
Multiple people cross paths in a tale of corrupted faith, power and bloodshed in a small town in 1960s Ohio.
The film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett and Mia Wasikowska. It’s directed by Antonio Campos.
“The Devil All the Time” is a challenging watch. It’s one of the darkest movies I’ve seen in some time. The film uses its violent subject matter as a lens for a fascinating character study. The result is one of the most uncompromising and thematically fulfilling films of the year.
The ensemble cast is stacked with talent. Every performance is given enough time to make an impression. None of the characters are left out in the fold. The film’s domino effect narrative makes every character feel like a piece of an elaborate storytelling puzzle.
Among the best of the crop of performers are Holland and Pattinson. Holland takes on a more dramatic turn compared to his star-making role as Spider-Man. I was impressed with how well he fit into this brooding drama. He sells his character’s trauma and rage. His performance here solidifies his place of being a versatile actor.
My favorite performance is Pattinson’s. His twisted turn as an abusive pastor is one of the most intriguing and vile of the film. I also adored his wild country accent. Reportedly, he kept his accent a secret until the first day of filming. I can only imagine hearing it for the first time and wondering how he pulled it off.
This is his weirdest performance since last year’s “The Lighthouse.” His versatility is further cementing him as one of my favorite actors. Compare his performance in “Good Time” or “Tenet” against this and you’ll see his range. I can’t wait to see what he brings to the character of Batman next year.
The film’s grainy and dried up look adds a flavor to the dreary material. There are a few scenes that are semi-poorly lit, but they’re few and far between. With excellent cinematography and a bone-
chilling score, Campos matches the visuals sonically.
I can’t stress enough how violent and disturbing the film can get, but the tone is well realized and serves a greater thematic purpose. The exploration of religion is fascinating.
Campos structures the story around a slew of flawed — even inhumane — characters. I found myself compelled and transfixed. The grand arc of the story isn’t seen until the end. Even though I questioned where it was going, the climax makes it worth the wait.
The film will not be for the faint of heart. Even though it’s a demanding viewing experience, those who stick through it will be rewarded with an unforgettable experience.
The abstract story structure works in the film’s favor in a unique way. Though the film’s use of narration seemed unnecessary at first, with time, I learned to appreciate it. It might not work for everyone, but for me, it was riveting. This is one of my favorite films of the year.
I give “The Devil All the Time” 4.5 stars out of 5. It is rated R and runs 2 hours and 18 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.