When comedian Rosie O’Donnell was on “The View,” she revealed that her doctor said her sleep apnea caused her to experience around 200 microawakenings every night as she gasped for air. Years later, in 2012, as a 50-year-old she suffered a serious heart attack because of a 99% blockage in her left anterior descending “widow maker” artery.
It may be no coincidence that she had both sleep apnea and a heart attack. A study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, suggests that irregular sleep patterns double the risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers tracked nearly 2,000 adults ages 45 to 84 for six years and suspect the sleep irregularities-cardiovascular disease link comes from disturbances to the body’s circadian rhythm. Metabolic disturbances may also play a role. Another study of theirs showed that insufficient sleep can up your risk for metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes.
This is why you should check in with a sleep specialist if you have loud, persistent snoring, wake up frequently during the night or have trouble falling asleep. The doc can have you go through an overnight sleep study that identifies disorders such as sleep apnea, periodic limb movement disorder, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome or insomnia, as well as sleepwalking and REM sleep behavior disorder.
And you know our mantras for a good night’s sleep: No digital devices in the bedroom; keep it at
65 degrees; go to bed and get up at the same time every day; and get
at least 30 minutes of moderate-
intensity exercise daily.