Event: “The American Soldier Solo Show,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $16 for the general public; starting at $11 for UD faculty and staff, alumni and parents of current UD students; first ticket free for military and veterans, with additional tickets starting at $11; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets $5. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
Douglas Taurel’s “The American Soldier Solo Show” is a mosaic of narratives based on and inspired by real stories and letters written by veterans and their families from the American Revolution, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Tidbits
- In this one-man show, Taurel will perform as men, women, children, African Americans, southerners, northerners and Hispanics to reveal the struggles American soldiers face at war and their internal struggles to return home.
- “The American Soldier Solo Show” has been nominated for an Amnesty International Award and received four stars at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It has been performed at the Kennedy Center, Off Broadway, the Library of Congress, The American Legion’s National Headquarters and New York Federal Reserve Bank.
- Taurel’s television and film credits include “Mr. Robot,” “The Americans,” “Blue Bloods,” “Persons of Interest,” “The Following,” “Damages,” “Nurse Jackie,” “The Kindergarten Teacher” and “The Cobbler.”
- He was commissioned by the Library of Congress to write and perform his second solo show, “An American Soldier’s Journey Home,” which commemorates the ending of the World War I.
- Taurel recently finished writing, producing and directing the Web TV series, “Landing Home,” that tells the story of a veteran having a hard time adjusting out of the military.
- Taurel is the recurring voice in the video game, “Red Redemption.”
- A free pre-show reception will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery in conjunction with “The Flying Eye: Recent Work by Robert C. V. Lieberman.” The exhibit will run through Friday, Nov. 19.
- “The American Soldier Solo Show” is one of several events included in UD’s new Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute.