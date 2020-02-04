“The Substitute” is a 1996 thriller with Tom Beringer starring as a substitute teacher who lays waste to a high school cocaine ring, disproving students’ long-held belief that a substitute is always a weaker version of a regular teacher.
The same can be said, unfortunately, of BPS, a common substitute for the now known hormone disruptor BPA (bisphenol A) that’s used to line food-containing cans, make plastics and print cash register receipts, among other uses.
Companies dumping BPA often turn to BPS and BPF, but now BPS has been found in mice to hinder heart function within minutes of exposure, especially in females! If you have coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity, that could increase your chance of a heart attack or make one more severe, say researchers from Canada’s University of Guelph.
Is all this hoopla over bisphenols necessary? Well, one review revealed all industry-funded BPA studies found no effects from exposure, while 92% of the studies not funded by industry found significant negative effects.
So how can you dodge bisphenols?
• Avoid plastic items with the recycling numbers 3 and 7 or the letters “PC.”
• Avoid packaged and canned foods. One study found that urine’s BPA levels plummet 66% if you skip all packaged foods for five days. Another found that folks who had one serving of canned soup daily for five days had BPA blood levels 1,221% higher than folks who didn’t eat the canned soup.
• Avoid bisphenol in cosmetics and toiletries; check out www.skincareox.com.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.