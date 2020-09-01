When Alfred Hitchcock directed Jimmy Stewart as former detective Scottie Ferguson in the movie “Vertigo,” no one knew how to help the cop medically overcome his disorientation. Now a study published in Neurology says many folks who contend with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, the most common cause of mild to intense dizziness, may rely on supplements to ease nauseating sensations.
BPPV develops when crystals in your inner ear that make you sensitive to gravity become dislodged. That makes it hard to know what’s up — or down. Symptoms are usually triggered by changes in your head’s position when you lie down or sit up. Around 1.6% of Americans experience BPPV annually.
Epley and Semont maneuvers with around an 80% cure rate are the go-to treatment. They work by moving the troubling crystal into a more stable location. You can find an experienced doctor at vestibular.org.
Unfortunately, BPPV often recurs. But now, thanks to researchers at Seoul National University College of Medicine, we know 500 IU of vitamin D and 500 milligrams of calcium twice daily can reduce annual recurrence by 45% if a patient has a D blood level below 10 nanograms per milliliter and by 14% if the D level is 10-20 ng/mL. Between 10% and 75% of U.S. adults and teens are D-ficient. We think the sedentary, indoor lifestyle of most Americans makes the higher range likely. So, if you experience ongoing or intermittent dizziness, ask your doc about the exercises, getting a vitamin D blood test and taking those supplements.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.