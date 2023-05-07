Sara Ayres is on a mission.
The Platteville resident lives on a 20-acre hobby farm called Bello Campo — “beautiful countryside” in Portuguese — with her husband, Adriano, and four children: Emma, 11; Karl, 9; Olivia, 7; and Ruth, 5.
Teaching gardening and farm basics
An EPA mechanical engineer by day, Ayres, 45, has a passion for farming and gardening, and for teaching others how what is produced on the farm finds its way to the family dinner table.
“It’s amazing that some otherwise functional adults have absolutely no idea how their food is grown,” she said.
Ayres became interested in gardening when she was pregnant with daughter, Emma. Trying to improve her diet, she was frustrated by the limited options. As soon as they bought the hobby farm, Ayres began gardening and producing food for her family.
“It’s nothing for my kids to go out to the garden and pick something to eat,” she said. “It’s what they’re used to now. My youngest will just go out and pick kale leaves and eat them for a snack. She doesn’t realize that that’s not the way most people think about food.”
In addition to Bello Campo’s large gardens, the family also raises Katahdin sheep, a low-maintenance meat breed that doesn’t require shearing due to its hair coat, rather than the more common wool found on sheep. They also get fresh eggs daily from Bello Campo’s flock of chickens.
On the Bello Campo Farm website, Sara blogs about gardening, offering tips and advice to parents on how to start gardens with their children. Visitors to the site can purchase garden starter guides, planners, charts and lessons, all geared toward family-friendly planting. There are also plenty of free materials, including coloring pages and other family activities.
Ayres also has published a series of middle-grade chapter books: “Tales from the Coop,” “Tales from the Garden” and “Tales from the Kitchen.” The fourth book in the series, “Tales from the Barn,” is due to be released this summer.
“Each of the books is narrated by a different spider who lives on a certain part of the farm,” she said. “The premise is basically a year on the farm, narrated by the spiders in four different areas.”
Charley lives in the chicken coop, Sally lives in the garden, Roberta lives in the kitchen and Beatrice lives in the barn.
“They can communicate with each other through the spider wide web,” Ayres said. “And they tell each other what’s happening on their part of the farm. And because Charley’s chicken coop sits on top of an Internet cable, her web can actually connect to the human Internet. So these are much more worldly spiders than your average spider.”
It’s all in good fun, Ayres said, on the way to learning about the animals and plants on the farm, how they grow and where they go to help feed the farm family and others.
“Each book starts in the spring and goes to the following spring,” she said. “And a lot of the stories are true things that happened on our farm.”
Farm to table from the ground up
At Convivium Urban Farmstead, teaching kids where their food comes from and how to prepare it is an important part of the nonprofit’s mission.
“We weren’t able to do classes during the pandemic,” Convivium co-founder Leslie Shalabi said. “But we’re starting them up again and that’s exciting.”
May classes include Mindful Tasting, on using the senses to explore food; Tea Time, a class to explore herbs; and Rolling into Spring, where kids can learn to make spring rolls.
Convivium also offers free demonstrations on things such as how maple syrup is made and how honey is extracted from beehives, as well as experiences like farm tours and annual community events.
Convivium operates on a sliding fee scale, so everybody can participate.
At Project Rooted, the goal is to bring farm-to-table education to the classroom and the community. It’s “Rooted Box” program is a curriculum for first-graders that provides each child with an individual do-it-yourself snack box with a different theme each month.
The theme for March was herbs, and each child received a kit with six herbs to take home and grow.
“The kit had all the supplies they needed,” said Project Rooted co-founder Whitney Sanger. “They got to grow their own herbs and document their experiences.”
In April, the Rooted Box was ham roll-ups.
“Each box had local products, including ham, radishes, lettuce and cream cheese,” Sanger said. “We let the students know where each item came from. We’ve also been filming for virtual field trips, and this month was O’Connell Organic Acres, which is where the ham came from.”
And like Ayres, Sanger believes books are important tools in the process of teaching children about agriculture and its connection to their daily meals.
“We always donate a book to the classroom every month when we deliver the boxes,” she said.
Sanger said farm-to-table education teaches children about much more than simply where their food comes from.
“A huge aspect is not just being focused on food,” she said. “But also on being a good friend or inviting someone new to the table.”
A full-circle foodie community
As agritourism grows in the tri-states, community gatherings centered around food are becoming another way to educate children and their families about where meals come from.
Project Rooted is partnering with Berning Acres Dairy, of East Dubuque, Ill., to offer a Rooted Day at the Farm that will include learning where dairy products come from and, of course, sampling things like ice cream and yogurt.
Project Rooted also plans on hosting its second annual Community Table Dinner.
“We’ll be releasing the location information soon,” Sanger said. “What I loved about that evening was that we brought so many people together from the neighborhood.”
Project Rooted encourages kids to meet local growers by including a $5 gift certificate they can spend at the local farmers market in each month’s box. It’s another way to connect kids to the food they eat, as well as helping their social-emotional growth, Sanger said.
“How does your body feel when you eat something?” Sanger said. “How does food bring us together as a group and as a family? It’s about so much more than food.”
