Since our house was raised up three years ago, I don’t pay much attention to Mississippi River levels. I spent the entire past winter without once calculating how frozen ground, saturated soil and mounding snow might collide into spring flooding.
In years past, it turned our house into an island surrounded by river.
I wouldn’t even think about it now except my husband and I walked across the river a couple of weekends ago.
Walking atop the frozen Mississippi is a ritual on a backwater for full-time residents. I have no delusions of walking on water, but there is something magical about crossing the front yard down to the beach and traversing a broad expanse that within months will float our boats.
My husband always brings a shovel or walking stick “just in case.” If one of us falls through, the other could extend the stick along the ice to the breach for the submerged one to grab.
I imagine it’s the kid-adventurer inside his 6-foot-4-inch frame that causes him to poke that old tire iced in at the shoreline. He examined the gnawing of a beaver on a felled log. As King of the Wild Frontier, he’s out to explore.
Our property starts at the back road, and moves forward through the back yard, house, front yard, beach, river lake, island, another slough, another island and finally the main channel. (Land-livers might think that’s backward but around here water usually is the front yard.)
That first island is heavily treed, a veritable woodland. But now in March, I can see through that spring-bare forest to the next slough.
Kids have been out on a little red side-by-side the past weeks often towing another kid on skis, all the time whooping and hollering. If I close my eyes, it’s summer and they’re tubing behind a rec boat.
There’s a stillness now that will evaporate once the river thaws and the summer people return. Today as I write, however, it’s just a few neighbors, a couple of dogs from down the way and that big frozen pond.
Tired of shoveling snow and nearly numb by the end of February, many Midwesterners yearn for sunny beaches, tropical breezes and cocktails with tiny umbrellas at sunset. It’s understandable, but I’m not one of them.
In this place where the wind skitters down the surface of a river of ice, where sun on that vast snowfield creates a brilliance like a thousand stars clustered together, where a lone red fox trots over from the island across the way and where you can hear the river freezing and thawing in a great echoey heaving sound, I get to experience winter up-close and personal.
Come July, I might even yearn for January.
Eagles have been back for a few weeks on the lake even though it’s frozen shore to shore. But that’s only the way it appears. Eagles know better. They know that in the way back waters, dinner is served.
By the time you read this, the river might have begun cracking wide open. Eagles will be soaring and swooping by the dozens. I once counted as many as 84 perching on ice floes waiting for lunch to float by.
They’re early this year but nature has its timing. There’s no better clock to set my life to than three eagles perched in the tree alongside my deck.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil. I’ll take eagles over a groundhog every time for predicting the Big Thaw.