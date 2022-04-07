If your birthday is today: An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will take you on a journey you won't want to miss this year. Live life your way and make decisions based on intelligence and common sense.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't get involved in a debate with someone stubborn or vengeful. Don't take on someone's problem, debt or fight.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Discuss sensitive issues openly and honestly. Ignoring problems will lead to assumptions. Get to the bottom of any situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Target your goal and test your skills. Refuse to let an emotional situation escalate or keep you from pursuing what's important to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Hone your skills and use them to impress someone who can improve your life. Don't let self-consciousness or introversion stand between you and what you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Share your experience and put your expertise to good use. A diligent approach to using what's available will enhance your chance of success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A physical display will make your objective clear. Don't beat around the bush when time is of the essence. Think outside the box.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If you are too revealing, you will distract from what you are trying to achieve. Be smart, use common sense and work independently.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your plans in motion. Invest in yourself, your surroundings and your long-term goal. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Seek out people who share your vision. Networking will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your energy where it counts, and don't waste time on people who are bad influences or on indulgences that will slow you down financially or physically.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make changes that don't require help from others. Put your energy into taking physical action and doing the work yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set your goals high and keep your mind fixed on the best route forward. Embrace supportive people and offer positive input.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Check what everyone is doing and offset anything that might deter you from pushing forward with your plans. A change will help you put things in perspective.