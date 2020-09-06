What's it worth on eBay? Bright bids on this lamp

The art of making leaded glass lamp shades was first started by Louis Comfort Tiffany in the late 1800s.
Tiffany Studios was formed in 1890 in New York City.
Original Tiffany lamps can be worth thousands of dollars and are highly prized by collectors. Many other manufactures have made shades and lamps in the style of Tiffany, and some are even made today.
This shade was called Apple Blossom and was in the style of Tiffany but not a true shade the Tiffany Studios. It was not marked, but the weight and quality gave it a beautiful design and an authentic appeal to collectors.
We started this item at just $59.99 at auction on eBay and gave it seven days to run. Eight bidders entered 11 bids to drive the final value on eBay to $560.99.