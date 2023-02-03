Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Recognize how much you have to offer. Keep an open mind when dealing with loved ones; anger won't solve anything, but reason and compromise will keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be ready for anything. Use your discipline to get things done on time. Your versatility will lead to change and a happier home life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take the initiative and follow through with your plans instead of discussing what you want to do and expecting others to fulfill your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Focus and discipline are fundamental. Don't stop until you have something to celebrate. There is money to be made if you reconnect with an old business contact.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You must earn trust today. Don't let anyone talk you into something you don't want. Follow your intuition. Implement change wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let too much time go by between an offer and your decision. Indecisiveness will lessen the respect you get from others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) New beginnings and friendships will develop. Listen carefully and gain insight into how and what others think.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Difficult situations will arise between you and a close partner, boss or authority figure. Deal with any situation that can make you look bad or cost you financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do your best to be forthright and offer hands-on help. You'll buy respect and gain confidence by taking care of other people's dilemmas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) State the facts. Your clear-cut approach will make it easier to get what you want. Someone will question your motives. Be prepared to disclose your intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take notes, do things by the book. Reconnect with someone who can offer insight into a long-troublesome situation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Choose your side carefully. Distance yourself from people trying to involve you in something that contradicts what you believe.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take precautions if you are moving quickly. Patience will help you maintain integrity and progress. Positive change is within reach.
Feb. 3
