If your birthday is today: Don't let your plans overwhelm you. Look at what's possible and take a direct approach. Have a plan that emphasizes your attributes and compensates for your weaknesses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your best to get along. Listen attentively to others, but share only information that isn't controversial or political.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't act in haste. Time is on your side, and with a bit of thought, you'll come up with a unique and bountiful proposition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Times are changing, and so are you. Take care of business and make room for something meaningful. A positive attitude will help you turn a profit doing something you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You are better off observing than participating. Make changes at home that will give you a reason to entertain.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Check your investments and make updates. Learn from the experience you gain, and don't make physical changes that aren't necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put more thought into your plans. Don't be too eager to make an impression on someone you want to get to know better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You may want to help others, but don't let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Make plans with someone you enjoy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Check your emotions before you share your opinions. The less you say, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on what brings you the most joy. Make creative endeavors a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your nature will attract attention and the help you need. Mix business with pleasure, and you'll seal a deal that will benefit you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Step outside your comfort zone to get things done right. Verify what others say before you use the information or pass it along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll be anxious to get moving. Whether you travel, learn something new or spend time with people who have something to offer, you will find it easier to get ahead and get your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep an eye on shared expenses or investments. Don't spend what you don't have or pay for other people's mistakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.