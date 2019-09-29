A short nonfiction story by Dubuque writer Mary Potter Kenyon appears in the Chicken Soup for the Soul book, “Think Positive, Live Happy: 101 Stories About Creating Your Best Life.”
Titled “Choosing Gratitude,” the story recalls Kenyon’s positive approach to handling the death of her husband, David. It is among 18 stories under the chapter called “Count Your Blessings.”
Kenyon, program coordinator for Shalom Spirituality Center, is widely published in magazines, newspapers and anthologies, including eight “Chicken Soup” books. She is the author of seven books, including one on creativity that will be released in 2020.
“Think Positively, Live Happy” retails for $14.95.