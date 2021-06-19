Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host a retreat from 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, through 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
Facilitator Susan Pitchford will present how the Franciscan way of life can be balanced and integrated into anyone’s way of life.
A frequent retreat speaker, Pitchford is a sociologist at the University of Washington in Seattle and a professed member of the Third Order, Society of St. Francis for people who wish to follow the Franciscan way within families and occupations.
She’s authored several books, including “The Sacred Gaze: Contemplation and the Healing of the Self,” “God in the Dark: Suffering and Desire in the Spiritual Life” and “Following Francis: The Franciscan Way for Everyone.”
The cost, with overnight accommodations and meals, is $230. For commuters, with meals, the cost is $150. Registration and a $50 nonrefundable deposit is due is by Friday, July 2.