Blizzard winds. Frozen toes.
Slushy tongue stuck to a pole.
Cars in the ditch. Yellow snow.
Yes, there are a couple of insignificant reasons to claim the weather outside is frightful. But I welcome Old Man Winter with open arms.
In fact, one year, I was stuck in Florida for December holidays and pitied those poor kids who had to dart through snow trucked in from the North.
Dyed-in-the-wool Midwesterner, I cherish making snow forts, building snowmen on the deck with grandgirls and donning boots to trudge through the first wicked-deep snowfall of the season.
When I pull on my winter coat, I also clothe myself in a mind of winter attitude. Being the first to footprint a path through fresh-fallen snow makes me feel like I have a place on this vast blue planet. It’s downright inspiring.
I hold with author Markus Zusak who says, “A snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship.”
My father-in-law, Clarence Enzler, used to regale us with tales of high snows in Dubuque. As lads, he and buddy George Freund would drag their sleds to the top of Loras Boulevard, hop on and ride all the way down, nearly to the river.
Lest you are prone to carp about winter’s decor, realize that snow is vital to the planet. It reflects solar energy back into space which keeps earth cooler. Snow also serves as a blanket, keeping in moisture and heat. Snowmelt is earth’s supreme reservoir.
With global warming, scientists predict, 60 years from now winters here are likely to be more like in places 500 miles south. Little Rock and Nashville, here we come. A hundred years from now? I don’t even want to guess.
Besides, you can’t change the weather. Since I choose to live here where spring, summer and fall last two minutes, I long ago became chummy with winter. Not convinced? Check out my list of winter wonders:
- Snow days.
- The intricate architecture of a single snowflake.
- Walking on water (although it’s across the frozen backwaters of the Mississippi River).
- Sipping hot cocoa in front of a fire after a chilling winter walk.
- Crystal ice encrusted tree branches.
- That brilliant sunlight you get only on a cracking cold winter day when the temperatures reach below their knees to subzero.
- Being snowed in with a mug of coffee, a bowl of chili, and a good book.
- Breathing in air so cold it frosts one’s nostrils.
- Plopping back to make
- snow angels.
- Finding a snowbow, that rare phenomenon that occurs when sunlight is reflected and refracted by ice crystals in the air.
- Donning a pair of handknit mittens.
- Snow crunching beneath my boot.
- Spotting the tracks of critters.
- Skating across a pond..
- Snow blanketing over rough landscapes, filling crevices and mounding in soft pillows
Still not persuaded? Just remember, we only get so many winters. It would be a shame to waste even one. Bon Hiver.
