First Baptist Church in Dubuque was a hive of activity the week before Thanksgiving, as church members collected, packed and shipped more than 1,000 shoeboxes as part of Operation Christmas Child.
A program of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief nonprofit, Operation Christmas Child was founded in 1993, when 28,000 shoeboxes were sent and distributed to children in the war-torn Balkans.
First Baptist Pastor Tim Bees got the church involved in the program 19 years ago.
“We were in the Middle East fighting a war,” he said. “(Samaritan’s Purse) was sending boxes to Arab countries, and I thought this would be a good thing for the church to be involved in.”
First Baptist is the drop-off point for all of the local churches and individuals in the area. From there, the boxes go to Waterloo, Iowa, then to a warehouse in Chicago before being shipped to points around the world.
“We collect items and shoeboxes year-round,” Bees said. “But Christmas is the time that things really ramp up. The dominant group we get shoeboxes from are people who have children because it’s something the family can do together.”
Individuals or church groups will shop for items to put in the shoebox: Toys jump ropes, toothpaste, soaps, combs and brushes, clothing or what’s known as a “wow” item — something like a soccer ball, a stuffed animal or a pair of shoes.
“People can shape their box anyway they want,” Bees said. “They can choose whether it’s for a boy or girl, and the age group.”
First Baptist collected already packed boxes dropped off by individuals and other churches. They also packed boxes with items that had been collected year-round.
At the church’s packing party on Nov. 13, the church packed 300 boxes that were then combined with those brought into the drop-off center at the church.
Church member Peggy Jackson has been volunteering for Operation Christmas Child every year since the church began participating.
“Since the beginning,” she said. “I had a son who was young, and it was a nice project to do with him.”
Amanda Willard, a church member who has been volunteering for the past five years, enjoys working with the program for the same reason.
“I have a little boy and girl, and they enjoy doing it,” she said. “I can take them shopping and they can choose gifts knowing they are going to another child their age somewhere in the world who is in need.”
Donors who pack a shoebox can even include a letter, and there have been cases where a child who received a shoebox has reached out to the person who sent it.
“This is something any family can do together,” Bees said. “You can even track your box. It may not tell you exactly where it’s going, but you’ll know the general region or country where it ended up.”
About halfway through collection week, First Baptist had an impressive 942 boxes ready to go, with the expectation that several dozen more would join them.
“Numbers are cool,” Bees said. “But we need to remember that 942 children are going to get these boxes, and they’re going to be thrilled with them. And they’re not just distributed at Christmas, but also wherever there might be a need, like for disaster relief.”
While First Baptist has completed this year’s collection, people can donate a box by building one online and letting Samaritan’s Purse pack and ship it. Visit www.tinyurl.com/buildaboxonline to learn more.
For more information or to donate, call the church at 563-583-6289.