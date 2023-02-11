Editor’s note: This is the 20th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of March.
Dubuque’s St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church stands in stark contrast to other Catholic parishes in the region that are at least a century old.
The parish of St. Joseph the Worker was founded in 1949. Services were first held at Washington Junior High School (now Washington Middle School), and moved to a temporary building that was later converted into a gymnasium and auditorium.
The church was built in 1967 and is a unique example of mid-century modern architecture. The circular church was built of native limestone. The stained-glass windows, designed by liturgical artist Robert Leader, are faceted slab glass.
“These windows are an example of windows that are part of the architecture,” said Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works. “The interior, the furnishings, everything was designed to be cohesive.”
Hagerty has a particular interest in the work of Leader, who was the subject of Hagerty’s graduate thesis at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Leader, a Massachusetts native, came to Dubuque in the early 1950s to teach art at Clarke College. During his time in the city, he served as president of the Dubuque Art Society.
He moved on to the University of Notre Dame in 1953, but when plans began for St. Joseph the Worker’s new church building in 1967, Leader was contacted by the building committee to design its windows.
“I think liturgical art was his interest,” Hagerty said. “But I don’t think he would have called himself a liturgical artist.”
Leader, in fact, thought of himself as a cubist and modernist, similar to artists like Marc Chagall, who also worked in stained glass. The two bonded through letters over their shared artistic interests.
Liturgical art, Leader once said, was difficult to master and impossible to teach.
“It is hardly an academic task to teach young people to capture the sound and sight of God in any media,” he said. “It is like wrestling a thunderbolt in an attempt to nail it to the wall of a church.”
Along with his teaching responsibilities at Notre Dame, Leader also was a designer for Reinarts Stained Glass Studios in Winona, Minn. He created sketches, known as cartoons, of the windows he was planning for St. Joseph the Worker. Once the cartoons were approved, the design was transferred to slab glass.
“(Slab glass) is thick slabs of glass that are cut into pieces and put into a matrix of either cement or epoxy,” Hagerty said. “What’s interesting about it is that the matrix provides the design as well. It’s the negative space, because you have that dark of, in this case, cement, and then the light of the glass.”
Dalle de verre, or faceted glass, is slab glass shaped with saws and hammers to create mosaic-like pieces that have a sparkling effect when hit by light. Although this technique doesn’t allow for as much detail as other types of stained glass, the effect can be just as beautiful and even more dramatic.
“The theme is tripartite,” Leader said in describing the arrangement of the windows. “The windows on the right wall refer to Christ’s teaching on the mount in the Beatitudes. The windows on the left wall refer to His sacrifice on Golgotha with the symbols of the Passion. The area immediately above the main vestibule of the church honors Joseph, the patron saint of the church.”
There are symbols that are unusual, but they reflect Leader’s modernist artistry.
On the Beatitudes side, a dove with an olive branch in its mouth and a bomb in its talons (Blessed are the peacemakers); a sword piercing a heart (Blessed are they that suffer persecution); and a caduceus, typically the symbol of medicine (Blessed are the merciful), but used by Leader because it is the universal symbol of aid and mercy.
On the Passion side, Leader used symbols such as a Roman whip, a ladder, dice, nails and pliers to tell the story of Christ’s arrest, trial and suffering.
“The designs flow through from window to window,” Hagerty said. “You have these kinds of waves. The windows are designed in kind of a linear pattern going around the church.”
Hagerty said the concept of light was important to Leader in his creation of stained glass.
“How light affected things,” Hagerty said. “Not materially, but your emotions, your spirituality. In older churches, you’ll find stained glass that provides some sort of picture, that tells a story. But this was more meant to create a mood. It’s not necessarily the stained glass itself, but what happens between the glass and your eye. It’s that mood that the glass evokes.”
Slab stained glass was used extensively from the late 1950s to the 1980s in churches.
“It became almost ubiquitous,” Hagerty said. “But I think some people associated it with modernism and abstract art, and that’s kind of a dirty word in Catholic design, which is more traditionally-oriented. So this style of glass kind of lost favor. You don’t see it very often in Catholic, or even non-Catholic, churches anymore.”
But at St. Joseph the Worker, the congregation had the good fortune to have Leader as part of the design team.
“Stained glass designers in the mid-century were much more involved in the overall design of the church,” Hagerty said. “These churches were meant to have an overall kind of cohesive design to them, so the glass designer, the architect, the interior designer would all work together. They were much more involved in the process than churches done in the early 1900s or late 1800s.”
In addition to stained glass and murals at Notre Dame, Leader was credited as a stained-glass designer for 37 Midwest churches and one in New Mexico. He also did the stained glass for a chapel in Jerusalem.
Leader, who died in 2006 at 81 years old, spent much of his life in pursuit of God and light.
“The mystique of light continues inseparable from religious worship,” he wrote. “It is a frightfully difficult task, like looking at snowflakes. As soon as your hand touches them, you have destroyed their beauty. The spell of light is a potent and perpetual tool in this endeavor.”
