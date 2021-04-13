There are many types of Bacon: Sir Francis, who helped develop the scientific method of inquiry and experimentation; Kevin, who’s won hearts with his film work in “Mystic River” and “Footloose;” and Max, lead singer for the 1980s British heavy metal band Moby Dick.
However, the type of bacon made from fatty pork is not one that you want to serve up in a list of great bacons.
Researchers looked at data from half a million people ages 40 to 69 and found that eating just under 1 ounce of processed meat a day (equivalent to one slice of bacon) is associated with an alarming 44% increase in your risk for dementia over an eight-year stretch. Processed meats include deli meats, bacon and hot dogs that are preserved by smoking or salting, curing or adding chemical preservatives.
If you’re typical, you eat about 6.4 ounces per week of lunch meat, sausage, hot dogs, ham and, of course, bacon — even though these meats have been classified as carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. (It’s even estimated that over 14,000 new cancer cases in 2015 resulted from excessive consumption of processed meat by Americans 20 and older.)
So, if you’re still bringing home the bacon, it’s time to make the switch to lean proteins such as salmon and skinless poultry or whole grains and fruits and veggies for breakfast and lunch. As you dodge cancer and heart woes, your brain will thank you for such smart thinking.