Unprecedented. This word describes our current moment in history.
While our globe has endured other times of acute crisis and testing, there has been nothing like this in our lifetime.
Unprecedented universal threat to one’s health. Unprecedented fear. Unprecedented challenges to protect the most vulnerable people.
What does it mean to love our neighbors amid pandemic?
First, we need to tend to our physical, emotional and spiritual health. This means giving attention to life-giving messages of encouragement and hope, while tuning out messages that spread misinformation and elevate panic.
God is speaking now through scientists and health care professionals. We need to heed their wisdom.
Second, we need to give priority to loving our neighbors starting with the most vulnerable. This begins by observing best practices in hygiene, social distancing and staying at home. Only through such self-discipline can we slow the transmission of this virus.
Loving neighbors also means gratitude and prayers for those providing health care and first responders, who are putting themselves at risk. God is using these helpers as angels of mercy in our community.
Third, loving neighbors means giving generously to organizations providing care for the most endangered people in our society and world. Churches, synagogues and mosques can direct us to relief agencies effective in distributing aid.
Local faith communities are among those on the front lines caring for the suffering. We need to remember to continue giving our financial support to organizations making sure everyone gets needed assistance.
Finally, there is a profound difference between loneliness and solitude. At a time when we might be tempted to despair in loneliness, worship and spiritual practices keep us connected in solitude with the divine source of good courage who can sustain us in our weariness until we find our joy restored.