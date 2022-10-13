Event: Dexter Kennedy, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.
Time/date: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the public; $10 for UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans and groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD faculty, staff and students, with additional tickets $10. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
Tidbits
Winner of the Grand Prix d’Interprétation at the 24th Concours International d’Orgue de Chartres, Kennedy has established himself internationally as “one of the greatest organists of our times,” according to Iceland Monitor.
He is an active recitalist throughout North America and Europe, having performed in cathedrals, churches and concert halls.
Kennedy holds an artist diploma from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and a Master of Music degree from the Yale School of Music and Institute of Sacred Music.
He has taught organ at the College of Wooster and the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. He serves as the director of music at Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church in Naples, Fla.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Kennedy will host a masterclass from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall. Those interested in playing should contact Charles Barland, university organist and professor of music, at cbarland@dbq.edu or 563-589-3564. The masterclass is free and open to the public.
The University of Dubuque dedicated the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ in May 2021. The custom-crafted instrument with more than 3,000 pipes was designed for teaching, solo recitals and performances with other musical ensembles. UD trustee John Butler and his spouse, Alice, gifted the pipe organ. Dobson Pipe Organ Builders, of Lake City, Iowa, built and installed the pipe organ — the 97th new organ built by the firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.