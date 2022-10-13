Dexter Kennedy

Organist Dexter Kennedy will perform on Sunday, Oct. 16, as part of the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series at Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Event: Dexter Kennedy, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.

Time/date: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

Dominick Gaspie

