Rising Star Theatre Company has been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, according to a press release.
The grants are aimed at helping organizations within the arts and cultural sector recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dubuque-based group is recommended to receive $50,000 and is the only tri-state group named to the latest list of grant recipients.
“We are incredibly grateful to be approved for this grant from the NEA,” said Rising Star co-founder Megan Schumacher. “Rising Star Theatre Company looks forward to continuing to contribute to the rich arts and cultural history of Dubuque in new and exciting ways because of this funding.”
Funding will help support staff positions associated with Rising Star’s educational and outreach programming throughout 2022 and 2023.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021, when the National Endowment of the Arts was provided $135 million for the arts sector.
The funding for organizations is the third installment, providing more than $57.7 million for arts organizations.
In April 2021, the National Endowment of the Arts announced $52 million in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs.
The second installment in November 2021 allocated $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to local artists and art organizations. The City of Dubuque received $500,000.
The National Endowment of the Arts will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.