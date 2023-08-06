Hardcover fiction
1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
9. Somebody’s Fool, Richard Russo, Knopf
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
12. Light Bringer, Pierce Brown, Del Rey
13. The Collector, Daniel Silva, Harper
14. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
15. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, B. Dylan Hollis, DK
4. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
12. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
13. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster
14. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
15. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
7. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
11. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
14. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
15. A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara, Anchor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der, Kolk M.D., Penguin
8. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
11. A Philosophy of Walking, Frédéric Gros, John Howe (Transl.), Verso
12. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
13. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
14. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
15. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Oath of Loyalty, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
5. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Pocket
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
4. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
5. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
6. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
9. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
11. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Misfit Mansion, Kay Davault, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
13. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Allergic: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
15. Picture Day: A Graphic Novel, Sarah Sax, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
2. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
6. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
9. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
10. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
13. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
14. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
15. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
5. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
6. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
7. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
8. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
9. Bluey 5-Minute Stories: 6 Stories in 1 Book? Hooray!, Penguin Young Readers
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
12. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Bluey: Grannies, Penguin Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic