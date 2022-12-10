Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2022. There are 21 days left in the year.
On this date:
• In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.
• In 1958, the first domestic passenger jet flight took place in the U.S. as a National Airlines Boeing 707 flew 111 passengers from New York to Miami in about 2½ hours.
• In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
• In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.
• In 2021, tornadoes hit Kentucky, Arkansas and three neighboring states, killing more than 90 people, including 81 in Kentucky.
Today’s BirthdaysActor Fionnula Flanagan is 81. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 76. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange is 76. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 71. Actor Susan Dey is 70. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 66. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 65. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 64. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 62. Actor Nia Peeples is 61. TV chef Bobby Flay is 58. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 57. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 51. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 49. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 47. Actor Gavin Houston is 45. Actor Alano Miller is 43. Violinist Sarah Chang is 42. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 39. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 37. Actor Raven-Symone is 37. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 32. Actor Kiki Layne is 31. NFL quarterback Joe Burrow is 26.
