Last month, I began a look back at a long running series of notes I kept documenting my gaming habits as they relate to Sony’s PlayStation Online service.
One of the perks of subscribing to that service is a weekly email with the obligatory news, deals and — key to this column — a running set of stats keeping track of my hours spent online and the number of trophies I’d accumulated.
Back in 2017, I started keeping track of these stats in a Word document on my desktop, with the intention of using them for column fodder.
The weekly entries include parentheticals with notes on what I was playing at the time, bits and pieces of what was going on in my life and the occasional peak at the rest of the world.
When we left off last month, it was November 2018 and I’d been playing Hollow Knight so much I’d been dreaming about it. (Also, the music in that game is phenomenal, and part of my “writing music” playlist. I’m listening to it as I type this.)
March 7, 2019: 1,124 trophies, 2,192 hours (Downloaded “Apex Legends,” get ready).
So begins my brief flirtation with getting back into battle royale games like “Fortnite.” I’ll sum it up by saying that the next four weeks say (Still getting ready) followed by (Deleted “Apex Legends” without playing it).
And so it goes.
July 25, 2019: 1,193 trophies, 2,269 hours (Finished “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” :(
The frowny face says it all.
Ah, the universally bittersweet experience of finishing. If there’s one experience that transcends the gaming experience and connects it to other forms of media, like movies, books and television, it’s this.
Getting to the end of the novel “House of Leaves,” watching the last episode of “Babylon 5” or finishing “Arrival” for the first time — while all fulfilling experiences — leave the same feeling of loss. Unfortunately, the can only be one first time, and all good things must come to an end.
Sept. 26, 2019: 1,228 trophies, 2,287 hours (Found this “Dracula” game for the Lynx)
I can’t help but have fun finding little gems like “Dracula” on Atari’s ill-fated Lynx portable.
It’s a stripped-down point-and-click adventure game (a genre that’s almost exclusively on PCs due to complexity) that tells the story of the novel from the inside out.
The controls are pretty brilliant and the graphics have a lo-fi charm that goes beyond the usual pixels and shaders.
And, it was recently re-released on the “Atari Lynx Collection I” cartridge for the very cool retro game focused Evercade portable game console.
Oct. 3, 2019: 1,230 trophies, 2,287 hours (Started playing “Control,” all else falls to the side)
And, it surely did. “Control” was my first Remedy Entertainment game, and I’m shocked it took me that long.
The next seven weeks are either devoid of notes or mentions “Control” until we get to Nov. 27. At that point, I hit the Ashtray Maze, which might take the prize for greatest single experience in a game. It’s worth playing it just to get that far.
Feb. 2, 2020: 1,318 trophies, 2,407 hours (These emails are coming out kind of irregularly now aren’t they?)
In retrospect, an ominous note, if you consider the date.
March 20, 2020: 1,320 trophies, 2,424 hours (Picked up “Jackbox 6,” beginning of COVID pandemic)
That note almost seems anticlimactic now that we get to it, but here we are.
From here on, there’s not much in the way of notes beyond playing “Final Fantasy 6” (yet again) and working my way through “Final Fantasy 7 Remake.”
I think a great deal of my gaming habits in the following months would mirror a lot of people’s in that the mental fatigue from the pandemic made normally enjoyable activities difficult to process.
And, it all start to come to an end, though, on Aug. 19, 2020. The parenthetical notes the lack of statistics with way too many exclamation points. The next week notes that they’re back, but on Sept. 18, 2020, there are again no stats.
And afterward, no more notes.
It’s been fun looking back at this strange, abbreviated take on the past three years. There were definitely more interesting notes than I had room to cover, so maybe we’ll revisit them again in the future.
Until then, may all your endings be fulfilling.