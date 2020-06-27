“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future,” 7 p.m. on NBC
A look at the impact of the coronavirus on marginalized communities and those working together to make COVID-19 tests and treatments. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, and featuring musical performances and appearances by Shakira, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, Quavo , Miley Cyrus, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Salma Hayek, and Antoni P.
“Get Hard,” 7 p.m. on BET
When millionaire hedge fund manager James King (Will Ferrell) is convicted of fraud, he’s given 30 days to get his affairs in order before doing time in San Quentin. Terrified of what prison life has in store for him, he hires his black friend Darnell (Kevin Hart) to prep him for the experience, assuming he’s been behind bars before.